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Psychedelic Metal Jazz Jam | Where's The Soap?
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12 views • April 20, 2020
Lockdown House Tour. Kind of surreal psychedelic metal jazz number called 'Where's The Soap?'. Guitar jam and vocals for effect. Equipment used: Charvel San Dimas guitar, Gear4Music bass guitar, Samson C01 microphone, BIAS FX, EZ Drummer 2, EZ Mix 2, Reaper and Focusrite Scarlett Solo.
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
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Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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