in logi I jest. in circular pre and post con quest
bdcavedweller
bdcavedweller
3 views • 1 day ago
originally uploaded to yt on Mar 12, 2025:

https://youtu.be/fp_rfWO79mM?si=zxE0VO7QD-sDD-mF

recorded on three successive days, order of presentation, as I recall: first day first, followed by third day second, then second day third, followed by first day final (close).. light found in jungle depths of mountain hops via fountain drops.. bigUP inspirational soul saviors, including but not limited to: Walter Russell, unit grooves, Sabrina Wallace, Ken. much love!

references:

Walter:

expressing the man idea

https://youtu.be/WJpTT-T2Ok4?si=4DOTYClZqhgEmavm


Sabrina:

third times a charm

https://youtu.be/5K0k2EgjsWc?si=O1nZ06V9tV1shul5

//rumble.com/user/Psinergy


Ken:

   / @kentheoriaapophasis  

//rumble.com/user/AnamnesisKen


How Wi-Fi affects sprouts:

https://youtu.be/ee8eozHfPQ8?si=5FhLeKsHWpBUNtUH

unit grooves cymatic soul healer:

   • Kung fu unit (1 of 2 ) [dnb mudflood remix...  

//www.mixcloud.com/unit_grooves/

//www.mixcloud.com/unit_grooves/liquid-licks-march-2025/


lightartificial intelligenceconspiracywifibluetoothorbslogitechmagentaswiss technology company
