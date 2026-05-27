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💥Trump fell for Israel’s Iran war 'hook, line, & sinker' - Megyn Kelly, clip
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💥Trump fell for Israel’s Iran war 'hook, line, and sinker' — Megyn Kelly
💬 “Support of Israel seems to mean our guys are going to die,” Megyn Kelly — who backed Trump in 2024 — sounded the alarm.
Kelly said her own children are approaching draft age and could be forced to “go fight a war for Israel.”
✡️ Netanyahu made the case to Trump again and again — and unlike previous presidents, Trump walked straight into it.
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