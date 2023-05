CONSTITUTION IS DEAD IN AMERICA

IT'S CLEAR OUR CORRUPT POLITICIANS HAVE ABANDONED THE LAWS OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION. NOW ENDLESS FASCIST RULES ARE CREATED OUT OF THIN AIR FOR THE COMPLETE CONTROL OF AMERICA. NOW IF ONE POSTS A COMMENT THAT'S ANT-FASCISM HE OR SHE IS ARRESTED WITHOUT JUST PROCESS. THIS IS WHY I KEEP WARNING TO PREP, PRAY & STAY OUT OF THE WAY. THE THOUGHT POLICE CAN NOW COME OUT YOU AND I WITHOUT WARNING. AMERICA IS NOW A FULL BLOWN POLICE STATE. SEND THIS SAD VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW...