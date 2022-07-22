Shots Fired: "NEW Covid Drug Protocol at Hospitals are KILLING People - And they Know it!" Dr. Ardis

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Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with another exclusive deep-dive interview and hottest headlines of the week. DeAnna goes over the hottest headlines of the week, then DeAnna is joined by special guest Dr. Bryan Ardis, Chiropractor and Naturopathic doctor who has been on the frontlines of Covid. He'll be dropping major bombs on the show about the new "Covid drug" that hospitals are forcing Covid patients to take which has major FDA Black Box warnings, causing death and heart attacks! Also, the truth about Remdisivir. Must-watch and share interview!
Mirrored - Stew Peters Network