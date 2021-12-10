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Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, "An introductory Programming Manual" [Bill Cooper 1986?]
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Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, "An introductory Programming Manual" [Bill Cooper 1986?]
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS - FULL DOCUMENT READ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TF7cGYznSPK9/
Conspiracy theories are nothing new to history. Plots to kill Caesar and
overthrow Rome abounded, for instance. However, it is seldom that concrete clues to such plots come to light, and are generally known.
The document you are about to read is real. It is no forgery, as alleged of "The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion." or actual forgeries such as those of Anne Frank, or (more recently) Hitler's diary.
Full Document PDF: http://www.coalitionoftheobvious.com/SILENT_20WEAPONS_20for_20QUIET_20WARS.pdf
Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars - From Bill Cooper
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/silentweaponsquietwarsmay79.shtml
Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars - An Introduction Programming Manual
[Operations Research Technical Manual]
https://lawfulpath.com/ref/sw4qw/index.shtml
Related: PROTOCOLS OF THE ELDERS OF ZION
The SECRET COVENANT OF THE ILLUMINATI
https://justpaste.it/PROTOCOLS_OF_THE_ELDERS
This is the top secret manual said to be found by accident in 1986 by an employee of Boeing Aircraft. He bought a surplus IBM copier for scrap parts at a government sale and found the manual inside. The manual outlines a plan to control the masses through manipulation of industry, education and politics, and to divert the public's attention from what is really going on. Surprisingly, it is claimed that much of what is outlined has come to pass, and makes interesting reading for those exploring the deeper levels of our social structure and how it may be controlled or influenced. This Book Tree edition includes all of the important charts and diagrams not seen in other versions. It is an exact replica of the original, aside from some minor alterations to correct print quality. Found in this edition only is a new, four-page Introduction. It explains why we may never be certain of the true origin of this document, despite the fact that someone has stepped forward and claimed that they assembled it from multiple sources.
"TOP SECRET: Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, An introductory Programming Manual" was uncovered quite by accident on July 7th, 1986 when an employee of Boeing Aircraft Co. purchased a surplus IBM copier for scrap parts at a sale, and discovered inside details of a plan, hatched in embryonic days of the "Cold War" which called for control of the masses through manipulation of Industry, peoples' pastimes, education and political learning's. It called for a quite revolution, putting brother against brother, and diverting the public's attention from what is really going on.
For all intents and purposes, this document has "come to pass," much as Henry Ford, Sr. said the Protocols (regardless of their veracity) applied to the events of his day.
It is reprinted in its virgin form, with diagrams, as a touch of reality.
It is heavy reading, but it will (as it well should) spur you to read
further, keep your eyes and ears open, and sound an alarm in Zion, for
though she presently dwells with Babylon's daughter (Micah 4), her
redemption draweth nigh.
Truth bears no fear.
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS - FULL DOCUMENT READ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TF7cGYznSPK9/
Conspiracy theories are nothing new to history. Plots to kill Caesar and
overthrow Rome abounded, for instance. However, it is seldom that concrete clues to such plots come to light, and are generally known.
The document you are about to read is real. It is no forgery, as alleged of "The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion." or actual forgeries such as those of Anne Frank, or (more recently) Hitler's diary.
Full Document PDF: http://www.coalitionoftheobvious.com/SILENT_20WEAPONS_20for_20QUIET_20WARS.pdf
Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars - From Bill Cooper
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/silentweaponsquietwarsmay79.shtml
Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars - An Introduction Programming Manual
[Operations Research Technical Manual]
https://lawfulpath.com/ref/sw4qw/index.shtml
Related: PROTOCOLS OF THE ELDERS OF ZION
The SECRET COVENANT OF THE ILLUMINATI
https://justpaste.it/PROTOCOLS_OF_THE_ELDERS
This is the top secret manual said to be found by accident in 1986 by an employee of Boeing Aircraft. He bought a surplus IBM copier for scrap parts at a government sale and found the manual inside. The manual outlines a plan to control the masses through manipulation of industry, education and politics, and to divert the public's attention from what is really going on. Surprisingly, it is claimed that much of what is outlined has come to pass, and makes interesting reading for those exploring the deeper levels of our social structure and how it may be controlled or influenced. This Book Tree edition includes all of the important charts and diagrams not seen in other versions. It is an exact replica of the original, aside from some minor alterations to correct print quality. Found in this edition only is a new, four-page Introduction. It explains why we may never be certain of the true origin of this document, despite the fact that someone has stepped forward and claimed that they assembled it from multiple sources.
"TOP SECRET: Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, An introductory Programming Manual" was uncovered quite by accident on July 7th, 1986 when an employee of Boeing Aircraft Co. purchased a surplus IBM copier for scrap parts at a sale, and discovered inside details of a plan, hatched in embryonic days of the "Cold War" which called for control of the masses through manipulation of Industry, peoples' pastimes, education and political learning's. It called for a quite revolution, putting brother against brother, and diverting the public's attention from what is really going on.
For all intents and purposes, this document has "come to pass," much as Henry Ford, Sr. said the Protocols (regardless of their veracity) applied to the events of his day.
It is reprinted in its virgin form, with diagrams, as a touch of reality.
It is heavy reading, but it will (as it well should) spur you to read
further, keep your eyes and ears open, and sound an alarm in Zion, for
though she presently dwells with Babylon's daughter (Micah 4), her
redemption draweth nigh.
Truth bears no fear.
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