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10 10 21 This BATTLE is SPIRITUAL In the END WE WIN FURY fight is a GREAT EXAMPLE PRAY
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30 views • October 11, 2021
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Graphene Oxide dance
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Spanish TV walkout
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————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Awaiting The Storm Trailer
https://tinyurl.com/2xbt574k
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Star Spangled Banner 2nd verse
https://t.me/c/1309415498/72637
Airline pilot fights back
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/7865
Trump says get rid of mandates
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/7872
Boris Johnson dad wants depopulation
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/7883
Graphene Oxide dance
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/7894
Spanish TV walkout
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/4424
Durham reports vid
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/3765
Tyson Fury calls out Deantay for his alter ego demon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01i-OsBwceQ
Tyson Fury shows the evil Deantay worships..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZApj0bC_TfU
Wilder summons demons
https://jesustruthdeliverance.com/2019/11/13/what-is-in-boxer-deontay-wilder/
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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