Launch of three new Chinese satellites from an offshore platform in the Yellow Sea.
🇨🇳🚀 Chinese Private Space Company Successfully Launches Rocket from Ship, Placing Weather Satellites into Orbit
Private Chinese space companies are growing in numbers and capabilities.
In addition to sea launches, other private Chinese companies are working on SpaceX-style reusability, and a wide range of smaller rockets/payloads to fill in gaps larger state-owned enterprises are not suitable for.
Together, private and state space launch capabilities are making China a top player in space.
