❗️RT Chay Bowes deemed ‘THREAT to security of the state’ in Romania
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
51 views • 2 days ago

❗️RT correspondent Chay Bowes deemed ‘THREAT to security of the state’ in Romania

Says doc to deport him had been PREPARED and stamped.

Chay adds it's 'OBVIOUS' that order came from Brussels, not Bucharest.

He’s now in Istanbul after being detained and forced out of country.

More about this from earlier:

RT journalist Chay Bowes DEPORTED from Romania after airport detention.

Chay Bowes is Irish national, so he's covered by EU's freedom of movement

Meaning he should have been let into Romania without a fuss.

Yet the RT journalist got singled out as soon as plane touched down.

💬 "Chay flew to Istanbul — he was deported. He sat in the waiting area under police escort," an RT representative told Sputnik.

Bowes, an Irish citizen and EU national, had legally entered Romania to cover the May 4 re-run of the country’s scandal-ridden presidential elections. 

Under EU law, deporting a fellow EU citizen is only allowed under EXCEPTIONAL circumstances, like posing a serious threat to public security.

Earlier, six police officers boarded his plane (https://t.me/SputnikInt/84095), escorted him off, and detained him.

Here's RT's article about this: 

https://www.rt.com/news/616649-rt-journalist-deported-romania/


