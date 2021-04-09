The "War on Cash" Is Really A War on Freedom

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"Vaccine Passports"? ... "War on Cash,"? ... The common thread is that these authoritarian ideas are war on our freedom. Total surveillance has been sought by authoritarians for thousands of years; always with the goal of trying to control how people move, or how they spend their money. The spread of the ideas of Liberty are necessary in order to save us from encroaching tyranny.