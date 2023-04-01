Reincarnation Soul Trap: Why true Knowledge of Law may be necessary to exit the Matrix

Source: Ava Verity "Why true knowledge of Law may be necessary to exit the reincarnation trap"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1zp8UK7PRA

Quote: "I have been on a long search to discover how to exit the reincarnation cycle, which I have come to believe is a manipulated trap based on falsehoods and fear (and not the “school” or “karma” we are so often taught). In this video I share my thoughts on reincarnation and how learning Law through The Sovereign’s Way Law for Mankind knowledge share gave me 3 key pieces of understanding (and practices) to be ready to exit reincarnation after death. And I also share where I believe the most important hole in the grid is, and how to find it (hint: it’s much easier and harder than you’d think). To deepen your own knowledge of Law, you can watch the first module of The Sovereign's Way for free, and get 50% off the course here: https://thesovereignsway.com/?link=11611





And you can find out more about me here: https://www.avaverity.com/





notice: this knowledge is shared by a woman to those of mankind in the private. this is not legal advice. by watching this video you accept responsibility for your own emotions, choices, property, and use of this knowledge."









FURTHER INFORMATION:





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b