Nazis, The RSS & The Illegal Immigration Invasion

Ever heard of the RSS? They are Indian Hindus who have taken on the ideology of the Nazis, pushing a pure blood line race and committing genocide. GSingh joins me in this episode to provide a bit of background to the RSS and also warn the UK, as well as the US of their importation in to our societies, and in the case of the US, many RSS are in positions of authority as well as big silicon valley ventures. They must be called out and removed from our society or they will be left to breed more and more.





