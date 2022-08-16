TOROIDALS ALL THE WAY DOWN - [AS Above So Below System Explained] Invisible Man [@crackerwv] https://odysee.com/@crackerwv:0______________Psalms 191 The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.2 Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.3 There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.4 Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun,5 Which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race.6 His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof.7 The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple.