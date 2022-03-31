Hillary Clinton's campaign reportedly fined by US Federal Election Commission

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The fine was in relation to improperly describing expenditures to law firm Perkins Coie, who then hired research firm Fusion GPS to do opposition research on then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed a complaint with the FEC three years ago about the Clinton campaign's conduct.
The FEC responded on Wednesday, claiming it fined the Clintons (USD) $8,000 and the DNC’s treasurer (USD) $105,000.