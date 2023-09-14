Atheist Encounters Jesus/Yeshua Spiritual Lineage & ET Mantid Beings

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-6ON

Jenna Layden creator of Star family wisdom, is a former Global Vice President for Whole Foods Market, and a former atheist, who experienced contact with super natural Souls who guided her during her spiritual awakening. Through those experiences, Jenna began remembering lives “off Earth,” and is now focused on her mission, in this life, to be a teacher of lost knowledge and wisdom from the Stars. As an experiencer of supernatural phenomena and ET contact, Jenna has developed a passion for helping humans embrace a multidimensional reality without fear. As an experiencer of supernatural phenomena and ET contact, Jenna has developed a passion for helping humans embrace a multidimensional reality without fear.

Jenna has been initiated by the Four Winds Society and Q'ero lineage of Peruvian Shamanism, is a Certified Master Energy Medicine Practitioner, and has also been initiated into the Ancient Holy Practices of Yeshua/ JESUS and the Holy Family of the Sri Kaleshwar and Shirdi Sai Baba Divine lineage.

