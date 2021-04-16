Hydroxychloroquine Prevents CCP Virus Patients From Developing Severe Prognosis

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4/13/2021 Dr. Steven Hatfill, a renowned virologist, also a bioweapon expert, referring to what former vice President of Pfizer Michael Yeadon has remarked, and the testimonies to Senator Johnson’s Committee by Drs. Harvey Risch and Peter McCullough, said that overwhelming evidence shows that hydroxychloroquine effectively prevents CCP virus patients from developing more severe conditions, while its usage being deliberately interfered. For the current severe adverse effect due to vaccination, Dr. Hatfill said its cause is still being investigated.