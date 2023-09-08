Create New Account
Steve Quayle - Maui - Speaks of the rumors going around that the government may be holding a silent bidding auction with developers interested in buying the land for redevelopment Part C
Steve is also very upset that the illegal immigrants  that have come across our Southern Border are getting from $2500 - $4000 per month from our corrupt government while our veterens are homeless and living on the streets in our cities. 

stevemauiquayle

