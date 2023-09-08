Steve Quayle - Maui - Speaks of the rumors going around that the government may be holding a silent bidding auction with developers interested in buying the land for redevelopment Part C

Steve is also very upset that the illegal immigrants that have come across our Southern Border are getting from $2500 - $4000 per month from our corrupt government while our veterens are homeless and living on the streets in our cities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.