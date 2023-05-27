https://gettr.com/post/p2i18ap3df1
0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
Elon Musk's 44 billion takeovers of Twitter are largely funded by the CCP money.
在埃隆-马斯克对推特的440亿收购中，他们的资金主要来自中共的钱。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@waynedupreeshow
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese
