Jimmy Dore: Ukraine Puts NBC Reporter On “Kill List” (mirrored)
88 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published a day ago |

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/iF8dsxWUBkg

11 Mar 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowNBC reporter Keir Simmonds recently traveled to Crimea and reported back that the residents he spoke with were all perfectly happy for Crimea to remain in Russian hands, and they would even join the fight if Ukraine seeks to regain the territory. He also determined that Ukraine would face formidable – some might say insurmountable – obstacles in effecting a military takeover. And for reporting on these truths his reward was to be placed on the Ukrainians’ so-called “kill list.”


Jimmy speaks with activist Jose Vega about the never-ending stream of propaganda we’re subjected to about the Ukraine War.


Follow Jose on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JosBtrigga


#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.


