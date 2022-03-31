The Creature from Jekyll Island - G. Edward Griffin

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Griffin gives an illuminating summary of his book and
the history of the Federal Reserve which, of course, is
not taught in public schools.
The evil banksters publicly campaigned against it
so the public would accept it. The compromised Congress
passed it while many legislators were taking a Christmas
holiday.
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