Dry Fasting
Dry fasting means not eating or drinking anything. Most people think, "Is that even possible?" Why would I need to do that?" If you have health problems, dry fasting would be very beneficial. One day of dry fasting is equivalent to three days of water fasting. Therefore, it is the fastest way to rebalance and heal your body.


It worked very well for my mom and me. It could work for you, too.


