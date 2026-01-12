© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dry fasting means not eating or drinking anything. Most people think, "Is that even possible?" Why would I need to do that?" If you have health problems, dry fasting would be very beneficial. One day of dry fasting is equivalent to three days of water fasting. Therefore, it is the fastest way to rebalance and heal your body.
It worked very well for my mom and me. It could work for you, too.