The bible IS The Word Of God: Is It Rational to Believe It?

Do you believe the Bible is the Word of God? If there is a logical reason to believe that the Bible is the infallible Word of God, then the rest of the world has yet to hear it. Belief in this "Word of God" teaching depends on you NOT listening to human reasoning. While that may be hard to believe, you'll see in this video that Billy Graham himself--one of the biggest proponents for the Bible in modern history--admitted that he had to set aside reason in order to believe something that makes no sense.

