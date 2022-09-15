Create New Account
Vatican control of World Health Organization population policy. An interview with Milton P. Siegel
The Vatican Control of W.H.O. population policy is discussed by Milton Siegel who participated in creating the World Health Organization.  His role was director general for 24 years. He attended every meeting of the World Health Assembly. The Executive Board met twice a year. The Health Assembly met annually. He didn't miss a single one. One of his students takes the stage to reveal what this video is about. W.H.O. was created under the umbrella of the U.N. in 1948  Mirror

Keywords
unvaticanwhopopulation policy

