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I got The Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine, And… — Me Puse La Vacuna del Covid-19 y…
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558 views • September 15, 2021
Young girl gets the Johnson and Johnson injection for Covid-19 and is taken to the hospital the next day with emergency aneurism (blood clots in the brain).
Jovencita recibe la inyección de Johnson and Johnson contra el Covid-19 y es llevada de emergencia al hospital al día siguiente, donde le descurieron un con un aneurisma (coágulos de sangre) en el cerebro.
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https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/me-puse-la-vacuna-de-johnson-y-johnson-y/
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https://www.cristoverdad.com/me-puse-la-vacuna-de-johnson-y-johnson-y/
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Jovencita recibe la inyección de Johnson and Johnson contra el Covid-19 y es llevada de emergencia al hospital al día siguiente, donde le descurieron un con un aneurisma (coágulos de sangre) en el cerebro.
View more languages
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/me-puse-la-vacuna-de-johnson-y-johnson-y/
Ver Más Idiomas
https://www.cristoverdad.com/me-puse-la-vacuna-de-johnson-y-johnson-y/
CristoVerdad
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/
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