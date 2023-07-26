Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. COURTS RESTORING CIVIL RIGHTS LOST DURING COVID.
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
523 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/u-s-courts-restoring-civil-rights-lost-during-covid/

A new ruling in perhaps the most important court case on free speech in America has seen the judge forbid the Biden Administration from colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans. Join Del, Aaron Siri and Jefferey Jaxen in this roundtable discussion where they discuss the recent ruling in the Missouri vs Biden case and other important recent rulings and their implications.

Keywords
bigtechcensorshipcivilrightsrestoredlostrightsduringcovidmissourivsbiden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket