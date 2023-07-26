Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/u-s-courts-restoring-civil-rights-lost-during-covid/

A new ruling in perhaps the most important court case on free speech in America has seen the judge forbid the Biden Administration from colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans. Join Del, Aaron Siri and Jefferey Jaxen in this roundtable discussion where they discuss the recent ruling in the Missouri vs Biden case and other important recent rulings and their implications.

