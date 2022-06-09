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The Famous Antarctic Triple Sun
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226 views • June 09, 2022
The Famous Antarctic Triple Sun
________________
About the 'Sun's Rays'.....
https://youtu.be/3FjDNEPBGLY
To me, these two things cannot both be true.
1. The parallax from the distant stars and suns is so great, they appear never to waver in their position in the sky annually.
ANNNND>
2. The sun rays from 93 million miles do not come in parallel
“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
OPERATION FISH BOWL
https://youtu.be/qhkZSUb-3uk
Some of the DUMBEST SHIT i have ever heard [TOP 10 REASONS THE EARTH IS ROUND]
https://youtu.be/KoEOOWwG268
WE CANNOT LEAVE THIS PLACE [EARTH IS A CLOSED SYSTEM EVEN ACCORDING TO SCIENTISM]
https://youtu.be/_iaSg8g9si8
Local Sun - Compilation [QUESTION EVERYTHING]
https://youtu.be/2K1uECId6jY
________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Come Joine Our Telegram Group!
Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol
A Place to Call Home
https://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Telegram.
https://t.me/belladanka
________________
About the 'Sun's Rays'.....
https://youtu.be/3FjDNEPBGLY
To me, these two things cannot both be true.
1. The parallax from the distant stars and suns is so great, they appear never to waver in their position in the sky annually.
ANNNND>
2. The sun rays from 93 million miles do not come in parallel
“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
OPERATION FISH BOWL
https://youtu.be/qhkZSUb-3uk
Some of the DUMBEST SHIT i have ever heard [TOP 10 REASONS THE EARTH IS ROUND]
https://youtu.be/KoEOOWwG268
WE CANNOT LEAVE THIS PLACE [EARTH IS A CLOSED SYSTEM EVEN ACCORDING TO SCIENTISM]
https://youtu.be/_iaSg8g9si8
Local Sun - Compilation [QUESTION EVERYTHING]
https://youtu.be/2K1uECId6jY
________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Come Joine Our Telegram Group!
Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol
A Place to Call Home
https://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Telegram.
https://t.me/belladanka
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