The Famous Antarctic Triple Sun________________About the 'Sun's Rays'.....To me, these two things cannot both be true.1. The parallax from the distant stars and suns is so great, they appear never to waver in their position in the sky annually.ANNNND>2. The sun rays from 93 million miles do not come in parallel“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)but test everything; hold fast what is good.OPERATION FISH BOWLSome of the DUMBEST SHIT i have ever heard [TOP 10 REASONS THE EARTH IS ROUND]WE CANNOT LEAVE THIS PLACE [EARTH IS A CLOSED SYSTEM EVEN ACCORDING TO SCIENTISM]Local Sun - Compilation [QUESTION EVERYTHING]________*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌Come Joine Our Telegram Group!Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lolA Place to Call Homehttps://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -_________________Telegram.https://t.me/belladanka