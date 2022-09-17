Our last chance to stand...

The words “We all know that we live in difficult and disquieting times” mark the beginning of the documentary “The Pivotal Moment”. The planned worldwide introduction of digital vaccination passes have nothing to do with our health. Digital vaccination passes are a Trojan horse which is utilized to create a completely new kind of controlled and surveillance-burdened society, within which the freedom that we enjoy today, becomes merely a distant memory.
