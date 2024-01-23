Where the Wild Things Are! Locals Questions Answered

In this episode, we analyze Maurice Sendak's "Where the Wild Things Are" and explore themes of discipline, power, and the importance of rules. We discuss Max's sociopathic behavior, the role of media manipulation, and the fear of social rejection. We also examine the significance of prioritizing love over material possessions and the evaluation of claims. With thought-provoking analyses and personal stories, this episode provides valuable insights to consider.







