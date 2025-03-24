Mike Yeadon: "The Covid pLandemic was a global genocide and PsyOp"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Pfizer manager Mike Yeadon declare that 'There was no Covid pademic'. Then he describe the ruthless genocide by midazolam, morphine and ventilators, also the deaths by lack of medical treatment due to shut down of medical care. All these murder victims were declared 'Covd deaths' in order to scare the public into the CV19 Jab.
The Covid pLandemic was a global PsyOp.