WEF: Moderna CEO Admits Developing COVID “VAX” BEFORE Pandemic Even Started

(Jan 19, 2023) Today on Crosstalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the collapse of WEF, as the globalist elite accidentally admit they were preparing a COVID vaccine before the pandemic.
Crosstalk News: https://rumble.com/v26c2ac-live-8pm-crosstalk-moderna-ceo-reveals-covid-vaxx-was-developed-before-pand.html
