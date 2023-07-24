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A DEVASTATING secret about the U.S. Dollar they don't want you to know Redacted w Clayton Morris
High Hopes
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119 views • July 24, 2023

Chembuster


July 24, 2023


VEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED

====================================================

ENGLISH

Redacted July 23,2023 #redacted #claytonmorris #natalimorris

The United States just suffered another devastating blow to the US dollar as its friend. An ally Italy is looking to settle monetary transactions in rubles, rather than dollars the list of BRICS nations continues to grow away from the United States, and towards a gold backed currency.


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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rm83uuQhrsAn/

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usunited statesdollarsecretredacteddevastatingchembusterclayton morris
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