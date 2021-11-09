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At the Intersection of Law and Naturopathic Medicine
Finding Genius Podcast
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60 views • November 09, 2021
Years ago, Stephanie Berg’s passion for law merged with a budding passion for naturopathic and alternative medicine. By combining the two, she has become a well-respected and sought-after resource for health practitioners across California.

Press play to discover:

The limits of scope for different naturopathic and alternative medicine doctors
How the increased use of telehealth over the past couple of years has shaped naturopathic medicine
What type of issues naturopathic doctors face that MDs generally don’t

As both a lawyer and naturopathic doctor, one of Berg’s greatest assets is her ability to truly speak the language of her clients. She assists healthcare practitioners of all kinds with business, transactional, and regulatory work, whether that means drafting patient forms, helping form an LLC, or writing employee contract agreements.

The ultimate goal, for Berg, is to prevent future issues of liability for her clients, and more importantly, help them grow their business with confidence.

Interested in learning more? Check out https://www.stephanieberglaw.com/, and feel free to contact Berg via email at [email protected].

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
alternative medicinenaturopathic medicine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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