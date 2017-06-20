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[Jun 20, 2017] STATIC PLANAR EARTH ~ Some Common Sense [TheMorgile]
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75 views • May 15, 2021
Support this channel ~ www.PayPal.me/TheMorgile1
Or ~ www.patreon.com/theMorgile
[email protected]
This video covers the current WORLD RECORD
"Long-Distance Landcape Photography":
Barre des Ecrins from 273 Miles away. We see the world in perspective, which causes distant objects to apparently diminish in size. Were the Earth a sphere, we would see this apparent dimunition of objects, along with ACTUAL vertical descent due to "Earth Curvature" (which doesn't exist in reality).
A quick study in perspective. Also a practical explanation (again) for the apparent counter-rotation of stars south of an observer, even when the equatorial stars are near the Horizon, (far in the North where the spherical Earth theory doesn't explain apparent stellar counter-rotation, where atmosplanic refraction does indeed, assuming a FLAT EARTH.
REFERENCE LINKS:
Current "World Record" LONG DISTANCE Landscape Photo:
https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/pic-de-finestrelles-pic-gaspard-ecrins-443-km/
The silhouette of Barre des Ecrins
(4102 meters / 13,458 feet / 2.5 Miles Tall)
in the middle left of the image,
from Pic de Finestrelles
(2820 m / *9252 FEET* / 1.75 MILES in Altitude)
From A distance of:
440 Km 273 MILES
Horizon = 117.8 Miles (622,000 Feet)
Bulge = 2.35 Miles (12,428 Feet)
Drop = 9.42 Miles (49,757 Feet)
Hidden= 3.04 Miles (16,055 Feet)
Video Links:
Cinema 4-d Refraction Video
00:28:30 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkDqdoINhYI
Thanks to:
Dr. Zack & Steve Torrence
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrZtotheO
Karen B
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDZF05GJwR9gf4XH33lrBg
Curious J
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5a0Ue1ze00U__H77x3J1vg
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Or ~ www.patreon.com/theMorgile
[email protected]
This video covers the current WORLD RECORD
"Long-Distance Landcape Photography":
Barre des Ecrins from 273 Miles away. We see the world in perspective, which causes distant objects to apparently diminish in size. Were the Earth a sphere, we would see this apparent dimunition of objects, along with ACTUAL vertical descent due to "Earth Curvature" (which doesn't exist in reality).
A quick study in perspective. Also a practical explanation (again) for the apparent counter-rotation of stars south of an observer, even when the equatorial stars are near the Horizon, (far in the North where the spherical Earth theory doesn't explain apparent stellar counter-rotation, where atmosplanic refraction does indeed, assuming a FLAT EARTH.
REFERENCE LINKS:
Current "World Record" LONG DISTANCE Landscape Photo:
https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/pic-de-finestrelles-pic-gaspard-ecrins-443-km/
The silhouette of Barre des Ecrins
(4102 meters / 13,458 feet / 2.5 Miles Tall)
in the middle left of the image,
from Pic de Finestrelles
(2820 m / *9252 FEET* / 1.75 MILES in Altitude)
From A distance of:
440 Km 273 MILES
Horizon = 117.8 Miles (622,000 Feet)
Bulge = 2.35 Miles (12,428 Feet)
Drop = 9.42 Miles (49,757 Feet)
Hidden= 3.04 Miles (16,055 Feet)
Video Links:
Cinema 4-d Refraction Video
00:28:30 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkDqdoINhYI
Thanks to:
Dr. Zack & Steve Torrence
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrZtotheO
Karen B
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDZF05GJwR9gf4XH33lrBg
Curious J
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5a0Ue1ze00U__H77x3J1vg
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
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