RT gains access to frontline positions amid Kiev’s flawed counteroffensive

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RT
Ukrainian attacks in the southern Nikolaev and Kherson regions have been repelled, Moscow says. RT’s Murad Gazdiev is on the ground there, looking into Ukraine’s counteroffensive attempts
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jhu9m-rt-gains-access-to-frontline-positions-amid-kievs-flawed-counteroffensive.html