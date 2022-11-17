WE WARNED YOU in our dreams+visions: NOW stage is set for THE ANTICHRIST / Wormwood+Debris come / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 16, 2022

Today is now 11/16/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence...This videos highlights: multiple large quakes are hitting globally. A 6.3 hit in Japan and a 6.4 earthquake hit chile, as the earth is getting hit heavily with planet x system radiation from Planet x system bodies behind earth with a magnetar ( neutron star) what is called a planet killer behind earth sending heavy waves of radiation at the back side of earth along with solar radiation that's constantly hitting earth, also cosmic waves of radiation slamming earth from a gamma ray burst ( star that exploded long ago ) and its red band energy waves have been slamming earth. All the radiation hitting earth is soaking in earths core causing it to swell meaning more quakes and crust weakening issues and more volcanoes to blow worldwide as planet x makes its way close to us and the sun... Also pictures credited to others of planet x system skies seen globally... And as I've said openly many times and other times I've given hints who's returning and who is getting prepared to return to global power is being openly seen right now across the political clown show going on right now... It's quite obvious who is preparing themselves to soon to the global stage as I and thousands globally have warned who the biblibal antichrist is as I've warned for years through my own dreams from Christ not including others who have been warning for years through their own dreams and visions from God who is to return to not just regular power but global power.. As there's only 1 man all have been seeing for years in dreams and visions from God to return to global power as the biblical antichrist matching bible prophecy of end time dreams/visions given from God to mankind spoken in Joel chapter 2 and acts 2 in the bible. Yet sadly soo many so called Christians have ignored the thousands of dreams and visions from me and thousands of others through the years as anyone can look up antichrist dreams/visions on YouTube starting years back. There's only 1 man everyone is seeing and that ive seen in multiple prophecy dreams as being the biblical antichrist. And it blows my mind even certain insiders on YouTube ignore all the dreams and visions given to me and others over the years and they ignore what other elite insiders have said openly that this ( one man) is returning.. These are people that are within and above the government that have said it for years. No not trump and not any king...Sadly many go on things based on flesh not based on the holy spirit of God. So in this video I'll show who the world's calling back for and a few fun facts others may or may not know about whos returning. Also you'll see I believe planet x with its millions of asteroid debris around it coming from the south ecliptic caught in Missouri USA. Planet x system skies in Georgia USA+more. Things are about to amplify with planet x ( wormwood/the fiery red dragon) on its way.... walk in love and forgiving daily. Come to christ as lord before late...... time is of the essence now. And times much shorter than many think......Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





First clip of Audio is from the audio version of Matthew chapter 24 from the holy bible.





