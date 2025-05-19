Former Economic Hitman John Perkins, rise of the new Oligarchy

Former Economic Hitman John Perkins on the rise of the new oligarchy:

‘There’s a huge rise of a new class of oligarchs. I don’t like to see it, and I don’t think it is a part of capitalism. It’s part of what I call predatory capitalism. But true capitalism encourages competition, not monopolies.’

‘Wealth in the United States and globally is concentrated in a very few hands and who knows what those few hands are going to do with it. We’re at this period of time where AI, Bitcoin, and all of these other things come together, they’re tools, they can be used for good or they can be used for bad. But it’s a danger when they’re concentrated in a few hands.’

‘We’re seeing the high tech industry is concentrated in a few hands and the Trump administration seems to be supporting that movement.’

-John Perkins, Author of ‘Confessions of an Economic Hitman’ on the latest episode of Going Underground





FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6tjdkj-economic-hitman-john-perkins-on-the-death-economy-decline-of-the-us-empire-.html