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THE RISE OF AMERICA - Robert Kiyosaki and Marin Katusa
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71 views • May 28, 2021
OG VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMraArXuR8U

Robert Kiyosaki’s mentor, Dr. R. Buckminster Fuller talked about the pace of technology and how we were “entering the world of the invisible.” To him, technology was advancing so rapidly that many people were blind to it.

This is exactly what is happening right now as Green technology. It is taking off fast and quickly becoming more efficient than energy from coal, oil, and gas. But most people don’t see it.

Marin Katusa, the author of the best-selling book “The Colder War” says, "The mainstream media in America tends to project a lot of doom and gloom about the direction of things, from the failure of the great American experiment to the collapse of the U.S. dollar. The reality is quite the opposite. Don’t get me wrong, there will be major economic dislocations, changes in patterns of international trade, new political alignments, and tensions, etc. But the winner is going to be America.”

In his book The Rise of America, he looks at the history of the U.S. monetary system and its struggles, outlining clear weaknesses in our infrastructure that we must attend to if we want to outpace China’s growth in manufacturing, supply chains, and technological training.

Host Robert Kiyosaki and guest Marin Katusa discuss how you can get rich by saving the environment.

Are you looking for the Exact Investing Strategy Used to Make 1,000%+ Gains in the Natural Resources Market...Again and Again?
Here's our FREE Guide: Resource Market Millionaire https://bit.ly/3fnyURx

Learn more from Marin Katusa: www.katusaresearch.com
https://www.richdad.com/

Facebook: @RobertKiyosaki
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Twitter: @TheRealKiyosaki
https://twitter.com/theRealKiyosaki

Instagram: @TheRealKiyosaki
https://www.instagram.com/therealkiyo...
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