Russia was forced to make decision in 2014 to people of Crimea, any other behavior would have meant handing them over to be torn apart

Putin: Russia was forced to make decision in 2014 to support (Russian) people of Crimea, any other behavior would have meant handing them over to be torn apart.

China & Russia to continue to oppose unilateralism, bullying, to jointly promote equal multipolar world - Chinese MFA

➕Consensus has been reached by Russian, Chinese leaders to deepen mutual political trust between the countries, promote cooperation in all areas

➕China & Russia to continue to strengthen close cooperation in UN, SCO, and BRICS, guide global governance in the right direction