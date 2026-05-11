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Ben Carson Promotion Prophesied In Genesis & Daniel. Joseph, Daniel, Prophetic Waymarks In 4th Angel
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., M.D., Sworn in as National Nutrition Advisor at U.S. Department of Agriculture. He is also an advisor on housing. President Trump's program, Make America Healthy Again will be a major focus for Dr Carson. He is the former Secretary for Housing and Urban Development. Bible prophecy through the books of Genesis and Daniel prophesied the rise of Ben Carson.


The Jesuit Infiltration Of Protestantism https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0PO1Gky6MNqFe38uVwy6tF&si=uKbk6fIyj1WTZ6go


Ben Carson Is VP When Trump Is Assassinated Prophecy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm22NDHcNiDhzv9jJShQEr9S&si=i6LAhcSLXtb-bRqa


Ted Wilson, Ganoune Diop, & Mark Finley Fulfill Ellen White's Dream. Jesuits Infiltrate SDA Church https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hS-rOgADegk&t=2662s


Donald Trump Assassination Dreams. Slavery Returns In Southern States. Chaos Coming To America https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMnjCBRHiOk&t=1s


Ben Carson performed historic conjoined twin separation surgery 30 years ago. On Sept. 6, 1987, Dr. Ben Carson completed a 22-hour pioneering operation that separated 7-month-old West German Siamese twins, who were joined at the back of the head. Carson led a 70-person team as director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and used a first-of-its-kind strategy that involved dropping the twins’ temperatures down to 68 degrees to stop their hearts and bloodflow.


Ben Carson’s Family Involvement at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has allowed his family members to be involved in the operations of the department in ways that could benefit them. In particular, Carson’s son Ben Carson Jr. and his daughter-in-law Merlynn Carson appear to have exercised an unusual amount of influence over certain government business. Emails uncovered by American Oversight and analyzed by news outlets reveal that both Carson Jr. and Merlynn Carson may have attempted to use their influence at HUD to advance their own private interests. American Oversight has filed a lawsuit to learn more about Secretary Carson’s leadership and potential conflicts of interest in the department.


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David House 757-955-6871


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bible prophecyben carsonsda sermonfourth angels messagepresent truth sermonben carson vice presidentmake america healthy againsda prophecyben carson prophecy4th angels messageseventh day adventist prophecyben carson promotionben carson donald trumpben carson nutrition advisorben carson health advisorben carson faithben carson religionben carson seventh day adventist
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