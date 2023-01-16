Create New Account
The earth is cooling.
Roobs Flyers
So much wisdom in our older generation, is that why they were trying to wipe them out?

A Colder Future and the pilgrimage of a climate sceptic
Here I explain the background to my own work on a climate model and then look into the immediate future and explain why it will now get colder and colder.

Layman's guide too the hockey stick
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvntSrn31Zo&t=4s

When History Matter with Climate Alarmism - The Little Ice Age
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3MywHb6POg&t=1256s

Why the sun has more influencer than CO2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ag96oT1NnA

