HAPPY Earth Day 2025!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Wishing everyone a HAPPY Earth Day and introducing the Inflation Reduction Act by America's energy conservation/efficiency and renewable energy expert, Danny "Drawdown, NOW! "Tseng, Founder & CEO of https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid (To easily share, use: onehouseoffthegrid.com
To view some free energy- and $-saving e-Guides & videos, look around the following:
Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid
Get a FREE WRITTEN game plan so you can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually all of your energy, water, grocery, and even sewage bill$ by filling-out:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
To learn how to supplement or replace your income with America's BEST part-time, home-based business opportunity -- and possibly earn PASSIVE income WHILE YOU SLEEP -- watch: tinyurl.com/1HOGBizOppOverviewVideo and visit the "Powerpoint" at:
tinyurl.com/1HOGbizOppOverview
To apply to become a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant," fill-out:
tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid
If you have questions, to request a free quote for 1 or more energy upgrades and/or self-reliance item(s), to confirm receipt of your Google Form submission(s), to make a customer or business partner referral, to report any broken links and/or suggestions, and/or inquire about becoming a vendor/supplier, contact us at:
The Climate Change Solutions and Drawdown, NOW!, Company (parent company)
7081 Environ Blvd
(dial #711 for me to buzz you in)
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319
USA
1+786.441.2727
toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
mobile: 305.297.9360 (all are voice, only)
[email protected] (PRIMARY)
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)
"The GREATEST threat to our planet is the belief that someone ELSE will save it!”