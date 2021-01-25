(MIAC #150) Final Piece of the Grain Commodities Smart Contract Puzzle OATH Protocol

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-150-oath-protocol-the-final-piece-of-the-grain-smart-contracts-puzzle
David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 and YIN XU Co-founder & CEO of OATH Blockchain Dispute Resolution & Governance Protocol discuss how OATH is the final piece of the puzzle to bring grain & commodities smart contracts on the blockchain to real world usability. Dispute resolution was the missing piece, as cryptocurrency and smart contracts already exist, but no way to enforce disagreements between buyer and seller, until now. Oath Protocol provides a governance solution for the disputes and situations that cannot be predefined in smart contract.
•Smart Arbitration
•Governance solution for the disputes and situations that cannot be predefined in smart contract.
•Timeline for dispute resolution
•All smart contracts written through the OATH interface are automatically secured by OATH’s smart arbitration plan.
•OATH will deploy Oracle services to public chains, communicating between the Smart Contract, external monitoring services will capture and execute the query events broadcast by the OATH Oracle. The arbitration results will be sent back to the smart contract by a 'callback transaction'.
•OATH uses a “categorized random algorithm” for selecting a jury group that’s free from bias, and “relational attributes” to prevent jurors from colluding.
•News Verification Service
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