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Ask Seek and Knock - For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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20 views • May 18, 2021
The good person out of the good treasure of his heart produces good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure produces evil, for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks. (Luke 6:45 [ESV2011])
Thank you for joining us with Ask Seek and Knock, Sit with us if you will as we discuss the above topic. How is it relevant in our lives today? What MORE does the scripture say about this topic?
You can donate to Ask Seek and Knock by going to www.kmsr1700am.com or on the Ask Seek and Knock page on holyimpactministries.com,
or you can send check or money order to:
Pastor Jackie & Two Feathers Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd
Henryville, IN 47172
Also You can donate to Holy Impact Ministries at holyimpactministries.com
Praying that Yah will be pleased to Bless you..
Thank you for joining us with Ask Seek and Knock, Sit with us if you will as we discuss the above topic. How is it relevant in our lives today? What MORE does the scripture say about this topic?
You can donate to Ask Seek and Knock by going to www.kmsr1700am.com or on the Ask Seek and Knock page on holyimpactministries.com,
or you can send check or money order to:
Pastor Jackie & Two Feathers Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd
Henryville, IN 47172
Also You can donate to Holy Impact Ministries at holyimpactministries.com
Praying that Yah will be pleased to Bless you..
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