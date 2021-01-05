Decrees Concerning Sacred Pillars/Idols

The practice of erecting sacred pillars originates from the idolatrous religions of Egypt and Babylon. After completing the drafts of these decrees, on the January 2 sabbath, I was given the name Galia. It is a woman's name from the Hebrew masculine noun, "gal", meaning: God shall redeem, God has redeemed, wave of God, heap, spring, wave, billow (as rolled together rolling, rolling up). The name is linked to the verb "galal" meaning to roll, roll away. (from www.name-doctor.com)

Upon reading this description, I was immediately led to Joshua 5:9, "And the LORD said to Joshua, 'This day I have rolled away the reproach of Egypt from you.' And so the name of that place is called Gilgal to this day."

Concerning cenotaphs, which are associated with freemasonry, I was given the understanding that we have been duped by satan into "bowing" to an idol. We have been told that it is righteous to bow our heads before a cenotaph on Remembrance Day to remember the dead. In fact , we have been bowing before an idol in remembrance of human sacrifices offered to satan by the "powers that be" that orchestrate wars pitting humanity against itself.