Dr. Jon Padfield: Combating the Open Air Prison (Larry Ellison's Dystopia)

Dr. Jon Padfield discusses his history in battling surveillance and fighting for privacy. He maps out the growing open air prison being built around us, from Palantir pre-crime to the Flock panopticon. We're at the beginning of the fourth quarter and we're down by three touchdowns, but the game is not over, and we must play our hearts out.
About Dr. Jon Padfield
Dr. Jon Padfield is an Engineer turned State Representative, turned Business Professor.
