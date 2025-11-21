BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Jon Padfield: Combating the Open Air Prison (Larry Ellison's Dystopia)
Dr. Jon Padfield discusses his history in battling surveillance and fighting for privacy. He maps out the growing open air prison being built around us, from Palantir pre-crime to the Flock panopticon. We're at the beginning of the fourth quarter and we're down by three touchdowns, but the game is not over, and we must play our hearts out.


Websites

Business Reform https://businessreform.org

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@businessreform


About Dr. Jon Padfield

Dr. Jon Padfield is an Engineer turned State Representative, turned Business Professor.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

