© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ORB Sparta is engaged in Heavy Street Fighting in Volnovakha with Militants from the National Battalion Donbass. Grenade Launcher in Action. 030422
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • March 07, 2022
Description was transcribed, found with video.
Work, brother!⚡️Grenade launcher first-person video⚡️
ORB "Sparta" is engaged in heavy street fighting in Volnovakha with militants from the national battalion "Donbass".
The unit's grenade launchers have to destroy enemy machine-gun emplacements and sniper positions on almost every street. Watch an exclusive video of a Sparta fighter using a grenade launcher on one of Volnovakha streets
Work, brother!⚡️Grenade launcher first-person video⚡️
ORB "Sparta" is engaged in heavy street fighting in Volnovakha with militants from the national battalion "Donbass".
The unit's grenade launchers have to destroy enemy machine-gun emplacements and sniper positions on almost every street. Watch an exclusive video of a Sparta fighter using a grenade launcher on one of Volnovakha streets
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.