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The next step is graphite rods and a 60 volt / 20 Amp power supply
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391 views • December 05, 2021
Just a quick comparison between 12 volts and 24 volts requirements. In order to extract enough amperage to be useful, I believe a 1,200 watt input is needed.
I will be saving up to buy some fuel cells to use the hydrogen / oxygen to provide the 1,200 watts input required and harvest the extra electrical power left over in both reactions while reducing the amount of water consumed.
I will be saving up to buy some fuel cells to use the hydrogen / oxygen to provide the 1,200 watts input required and harvest the extra electrical power left over in both reactions while reducing the amount of water consumed.
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