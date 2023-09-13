How to Experience More of God's Presence

Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Streamed live on Sep 8, 2023
All of us are hungry to experience more of God's presence but oftentimes we feel empty. We go to church and experience the worship music and feel God's love and the peace of the Holy Spirit but then we leave and a few hours later we don't feel Him anymore. Are there steps that we can take to experience more of God's presence, power, and reality in our lives on a consistent basis?
Sign up for texts from Rabbi. Text the keyword RABBI to the phone number 88777
**********************************************
JOIN THE MOVEMENT TO TAKE THE RAINBOW BACK: https://TakingTheRainbowBack.com
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/p6l
**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/d3n
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf2Q5AdFGCI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.