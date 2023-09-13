Create New Account
How to Experience More of God's Presence
Published 18 hours ago

Discovering the Jewish Jesus


Streamed live on Sep 8, 2023


All of us are hungry to experience more of God's presence but oftentimes we feel empty. We go to church and experience the worship music and feel God's love and the peace of the Holy Spirit but then we leave and a few hours later we don't feel Him anymore. Are there steps that we can take to experience more of God's presence, power, and reality in our lives on a consistent basis?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf2Q5AdFGCI

