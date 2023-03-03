As The 2SLGBTQIA+ Advances, The Falling Away Of The Church Continues-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 3 2023

Look around you, Christian, and what do you see? Do you see Bible prophecy fulfilling itself at breakneck speed, or do you not see it because your eyes are clouded with tailgating at the ball game, your kid's college fund, what new car the neighbor has, and all the other cares of this life? I see the falling away of the Church that Paul warns us of, a falling away from the preaching and teaching of Bible doctrine. I see a lukewarm Laodicean Church that John says will be the last Church before the Rapture. Have you had your vision checked lately? On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are watching the wolves in sheep's clothing steadily advancing on the Church, coming in the form of things like the 'Jesus Revolution' movie, the Asbury Outpouring, and preaching the dreaded and demonic 'Love Gospel' that says come as you are and stay as you are, God loves you. Mainline pastors with huge and influential congregations like pretend pastor Andy Stanley from North Point Community Church in Georgia, and from pretend pastor Danny De Armas from First Baptist Orlando, openly bragging about the 'diversity and inclusion' of open gays, lesbians and transgenders they have in their churches. Does the Church that Jesus shed God's blood for really wind up like this in the last days? If you believe the Bible it does. That's one reason why it's removed in the Rapture. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Satan is coming for the Church, flashing the 'peace sign' and singing Kumbaya. It's later than you think it is, Christian, now what? Join us today and we'll tell you what comes next, and what you need to do to be prepared.

