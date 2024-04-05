Gov. Abbott | Biden's illegal immigration policies invites terrorist threats

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: "What we have suffered in the United States by Joe Biden's illegal immigration policies - by the lack of safety, by the number of Americans who are being killed by the migrants who are being allowed to cross the border illegally by the Biden Administration. This is what you call 'murder by government policy.' Americans are sick and tired of it. Americans are going to vote for safety in this election."
