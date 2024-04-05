Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gov. Abbott | Biden's illegal immigration policies invites terrorist threats
channel image
GalacticStorm
2231 Subscribers
Shop now
9 views
Published Friday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: "What we have suffered in the United States by Joe Biden's illegal immigration policies - by the lack of safety, by the number of Americans who are being killed by the migrants who are being allowed to cross the border illegally by the Biden Administration. This is what you call 'murder by government policy.' Americans are sick and tired of it. Americans are going to vote for safety in this election."

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket